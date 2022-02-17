50 Cent Claps Back At ‘Fat Shaming’ Haters After Super Bowl Performance: ‘LOL’

Haters gonna hate, but 50 Cent isn’t letting the ones ‘teasing’ him about his weight get him down since he isn’t ‘ashamed’ of his body.

50 Cent is projecting “I’m The Man” energy in his recent clap back against fat shamers who have criticized his body following his Super Bowl performance. The 46-year-old rapper shocked Halftime Show viewers when he made not only a surprise appearance but a dramatic entrance as he hung upside-down from the ceiling as he sang “In Da Club.” Despite his impressive performance, some haters could only focus on his physique and took to social media to insult him, as documented by New York Post.

Thankfully, 50 was able to take all the hate in stride. He shared the article and threw in his own clap back, letting the trolls know he’s able to laugh it off. “I call this teasing me, They’re just teasing me because they know i can drop the weight,” he wrote in the post’s caption. “that’s why i laugh with them. Fat shaming only applies when your ashamed of your fat. LOL.”

Before posting his iconic comeback, the “Just A Lil Bit” rapper used all the attention he was getting to promote some of his merch. He shared that he’d be selling the ensemble that he was wearing for the performance on Twitter, writing “Get your G-Unit Tanktops & Headbands Now.” He also included a pic of him rocking the attire, proving to haters he’s just fine with the way he looks in it.

50 Cent joined an array of iconic 90s hip hop artists for this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show. He performed alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. Aside from 50 Cent’s upside-down entrance, many fans also dished on Eminem taking a knee at the end of his number. Overall, fans loved the performance with some even calling it the greatest of all time.

Super Bowl LVI went down at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals went head-to-head in a tense battle. Ultimately, the Rams won 23-20 and wide receiver Cooper Kupp emerged as the MVP.