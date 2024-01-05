Rachel Lindsay Speaks Out About ‘Difficult’ Split From Bryan Abasolo: I’m Taking It ‘Day by Day’

Rachel Lindsay finally spoke out about her split from husband Bryan Abasolo on the January 5 episode of her podcast, Higher Learning. The 38-year-old opened the episode by saying that she “didn’t think I would get emotional,” as she subtly addressed Bryan’s decision to file for divorce on January 2 after four years of marriage.

“First off, I just want to say thank you for people who reached out,” The Bachelorette alum said. “I’m still trying to reply to people. You just never know how great your circle is until you see all the people that reach out and love you.”

“Obviously it’s a difficult time,” Rachel added. “If you’ve read the headlines, and you’re probably wondering why I would even work. But to be honest with you I need to distract myself from myself and the best way to do that is to do something that I love and I love ‘Higher Learning.’ ”

Rachel told her co-host, Van Lathan, that she was “going to try my best to get through” the podcast. “But I’m not gonna talk about it,” she added about her recent breakup. “I will eventually, but now is not the time. Just trying to take it day by day.”

Bryan, 43, filed for divorce from Rachel on January 2 and listed their date of separation as December 31, according to Page Six. He reportedly cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. The chiropractor confirmed the couple’s breakup in a statement on Instagram.

“If you’ve been following me for a while, you know I don’t like to put my personal affairs on social media and like to keep a safe space for our family,” Bryan wrote. Many of you know me as a chiropractor, and also a husband, my proudest role so far. After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and star anew.”

“My parents have been married forever and I’m a family man, but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go,” he added. “I wanted you to hear it from the source before the blog start making up their own reality. Please respect the spaces of our family and friends as we figure out our next steps. Respectfully, Bryan.”

Rachel and Bryan met and fell in love on season 13 of The Bachelorette in 2017. They got engaged during the finale and tied the knot two years later in Mexico. Before their split was announced, Rachel appeared on The Viall Files podcast and admitted that she and Bryan had “totally different lives” due to their busy schedules.