The Bachelorette’s Rachel Lindsay & Bryan Abasolo Split After 4 Years of Marriage: Read His Statement

The Bachelorette stars Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo are getting divorced after four years of marriage. Bryan, 43, confirmed the couple’s split in a statement shared on Instagram January 2. Bryan officially filed for divorce from Rachel, 38, earlier that day and listed their date of separation as December 31, according to Page Six. He reportedly cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split and is seeking spousal support.

Bryan’s statement read, “If you’ve been following me for a while, you know I don’t like to put my personal affairs on social media and like to keep a safe space for our family. Many of you know me as a chiropractor, and also a husband, my proudest role so far. After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and star anew.”

“My parents have been married forever and I’m a family man, but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go,” Bryan continued. “I wanted you to hear it from the source before the blog start making up their own reality. Please respect the spaces of our family and friends as we figure out our next steps. Respectfully, Bryan.”

Rachel and Bryan met and fell in love on season 13 of The Bachelorette in 2017. They got engaged during the finale after Rachel picked Bryan as her season’s winner over runner-up Peter Kraus. Rachel and Bryan waited over two years to get married in Mexico in August 2019.

In January 2022, Rachel — who made history as the first Black Bachelorette on the ABC reality franchise — opened up about her relationship with Bryan during an appearance on The View. She shared how the pair, who were two years married at the time, were able to have a successful relationship.

“I think the fact that Bryan and I are not performative in our relationship. We don’t try to be who Bachelor Nation wants us to be. We don’t try to do certain things for social media. We’re just ourselves,” Rachel said, before explaining how they didn’t let the fame from the show get to their heads.

“We immediately removed ourselves away from the spotlight, went back to our reality. I went back to work at the law firm. Bryan moved to Dallas for me, and we just surrounded ourselves with people we know, we love, and we trust, and that built a strong foundation in our relationship from the very beginning,” she said.