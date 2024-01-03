Why Did Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo Break Up? Inside Their Split

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo split up on January 2. Bryan, 43, announced that the pair had called it quits in a statement on Instagram. Now that their split has been announced, Rachel, 38, seemed to hint at the reasons for their split in an interview a few days before their breakup was announced.

The couple became a sensation after meeting on season 13 of The Bachelorette, where Rachel made history as the first Black woman to be featured as the lead in the franchise. Following the news of their split, find out everything we know about their breakup.

Rachel and Bryan Announce Their Split

Bryan released a statement, revealing that he and Rachel had separated on January 2. It was also revealed that he’d filed for divorce that day, citing “irreconcilable differences,” according to Page Six. He also listed their separation date as January 31.

In his statement, Bryan said that he and The Bachelorette star decided to separate together. “If you’ve been following me for a while, you know I don’t like to put my personal affairs on social media and like to keep a safe space for our family. Many of you know me as a chiropractor, and also a husband, my proudest role so far. After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and star anew,” he said.

Bryan continued and said that he felt that this was the best decision and asked for privacy. “My parents have been married forever and I’m a family man, but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go,” he wrote. “I wanted you to hear it from the source before the blog start making up their own reality. Please respect the spaces of our family and friends as we figure out our next steps. Respectfully, Bryan.”

How Long Were Rachel and Bryan Married?

Rachel and Bryan met while on season 13 of The Bachelorette. The chiropractor won that season, and the pair got married in Cancun, Mexico in August 2019. The pair celebrated their fourth anniversary back in August 2023, and Rachel posted a cute photo of them on a beach to commemorate the occasion on Instagram.

Rachel Alludes to Marital Problems

Before their split was announced, Rachel appeared to hint at something that was leading to issues in their marriage during a December 2023 interview on The Viall Files podcast. She admitted that they had “totally different lives,” due to their busy schedules. “Bryan is a sole practitioner [and] he leaves the house at 8. He comes home at 9 o’clock, 9:30 [at night] sometimes. It’s just him by himself,” she said. “Me, especially now that I’m not doing Extra, I have a lot more free time… and then I’m back in hustle mode trying to get a second job, so I go to events.”

She also explained that she preferred to keep their marriage private for the most part. “So, we’re just in two totally different places,” she said. “I just [was like], ‘I want to keep this for ourselves’ and, you know, marriage has ups and downs, but you never know when we’re good or when we’re not because we never put it out there.”