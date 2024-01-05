Jeannie Mai Rocks Tiny String Bikini in the Snow During Winter Vacation: Photos

It may be wintertime, but Jeannie Mai is keeping it hot! The former talk show host, 45, looked fantastic in a metallic gold bathing suit as she got some sun during a winter getaway on her birthday on Thursday, January 4. She showed off the string bikini as she stood on a snowy dock by a chilly lake for the fabulous Instagram photo shoot. She showed that it can truly be bikini season whenever you want! Fittingly, she captioned the post with “Cuz she can” and a handful of party emojis, including a birthday cake.

Besides the gold bikini, Jeannie also rocked a warm, fur coat in a handful of the pictures, which you can see here. She also kept her feet warm with a pair of matching gray snow boots. She also had a Louis Vuitton fanny pack around her waist. In the last section of the post, she also included a clip of herself blowing some snow off the bottom of a glass of champagne, after lifting it up to cheers.

The photos came after Jeanie had undoubtedly a very difficult year. She and her husband Jeezy separated after two years of marriage in September 2023. Jeannie opened up about how heartbroken she was by the divorce in a December appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. “I was going through things and marriage ended in divorce, and it was kind of hard. It’s what I’m dealing with day by day,” she said. “At the time, when I found out—at the same time as the rest of the world—that my marriage was ending in divorce, I was gutted.”

Since the split, Jeannie has opened up about how she’s taken solace in their daughter Monaco, 1. “Monaco, that is my North Star, and I can definitely tell you that I don’t know if I would handle this the same way without her, because today, I’m able to look at her and say, ‘What would I advise you if you were in my shoes?’ And it changes everything,” she said during an October interview on Sherri.