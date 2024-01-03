Ciara Reacts to Learning She’s Related to Derek Jeter on ‘Finding Your Roots’

Ciara is related to Derek Jeter! The singer, 38, found out about her familial connection to the retired baseball player, 49, in a clip from her appearance on the PBS series Finding Your Roots on January 3. Host Dr Henry Louis Gates Jr. revealed Ciara’s ancestry results to her and she had a shocked response. “What the world!” Ciara said.

“Yeah, that is your DNA cousin,” Dr. Henry shared, to which Ciara replied, “You are kidding me! Derek Jeter!”

“Ladies and gentlemen, she is looking at former New York Yankees Derek Jeter,” Dr. Henry said, as Ciara noted it’s “crazy” that she’s related to the legendary athlete.

In a voice over, Dr. Henry said, “Ciara and Derek share a long identical stretch of DNA on their 14th chromosome DNA which we know Derek inherited from his mother.”

Ciara shared the Finding Your Roots clip to her Instagram and wrote, “The moment I learned @DerekJeter was my cousin! Crazy! Thank you @drhenrylouisgates for such an incredible experience! This was a dream come true to learn about my family genealogy!”

Ciara and Derek have met at least once before. The stars were at the 2015 ESPY Awards and took a picture with Ciara’s now-husband, NFL star Russell Wilson, 35. The “Level Up” singer wore a black dress with a burgundy belt that matched the color of Russell’s suit. Derek had on a white button up with a blue sports jacket and matching pants. He posed next to Ciara as the two of them and Russell smiled for the cameras on the red carpet.

Ciara has been married to Russell since July 2016 and they have three children together. Their youngest child, daughter Amora Princess Wilson, was born in December 2023. Ciara is also a mom to son Future Jr., 9, whom she shares with her ex, rapper Future.

Ironically, Derek also got married to his wife Hannah Jeter in July 2016. The couple welcomed a fourth baby, their first son, in May 2023. Derek and Hannah have mostly kept their children out of the public eye over the years.