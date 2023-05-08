Derek Jeter & Wife Secretly Welcome 4th Baby, Their 1st Son: ‘Welcome To The World’

Derek Jeter is now a dad of four! The former baseball star took to Twitter on May 8 to confirm that his wife, Hannah Jeter, had given birth to their fourth child. He revealed the little one’s name, Kaius Green Jeter, and shared that he was born on May 5. “Welcome to the world lil man!!” Derek captioned the post.

While Derek and Hannah are already parents to three little girls, this is their first son. Fans were unaware that Hannah was even pregnant, so this announcement came as quite a surprise. Hannah gave birth to the pair’s third daughter, River Rose, in Dec. 2021, and little Kaius came just 17 months later. The couple’s eldest daughter, Bella, is five, while Story is four.

Derek and Hannah started dating in 2012 and got engaged in 2015. They tied the knot in July 2016, and their first baby girl was born just over a year later in August 2017. The couple has mostly kept their children out of the public eye. However, in Sept. 2022, Bella, Story and River were all in attendance for Derek’s New York Yankees Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The girls sat alongside their mom on the field as Derek received the impressive honor.

In 2021, Derek was also inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, and Hannah, who was pregnant at the time, brought Bella and Story along for the event. Derek gave the girls a shoutout in his speech, saying, “This day puts an exclamation mark on my playing career, which was my first dream. Through you all, with you all, I’m living another one.”

In July 2022, Derek opened up about being a dad to three little girls. “The mornings are early, getting them up,” he admitted. “Dropping them off at school, picking them up, tennis lessons, ballet lessons..you know. I’m getting my nails painted and makeup on my face, dresses. There’s a whole other side to me!” Now, the famous shortshop has a little boy to add to the mix, which will certainly shake things up!