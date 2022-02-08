Find Out

Derek Jeter’s Kids: Everything To Know About The Former MLB Player’s 3 Children

Derek Jeter
Pat Benic/UPI/Shutterstock
The Yankees' Derek Jeter Stands in the Dugout Before the Detroit Tigers Defeated the New York Yankees in Game Five of the American League Division Series Playoffs at Yankees Stadium in the Bronx New York Usa on 06 October 2011 the Tigers Won 3-2 and Advance to the American League Championship Series United States Bronx Usa Baseball Mlb Playoffs - Oct 2011
Hall of Famer Derek Jeter's wife Hannah (L) with daughters Story and Bella react during Major League Baseball's Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony 2021 for the 2020 inductees in Cooperstown, New York on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Derek Jeter, Ted Simmons, Larry Walker and players' union leader Marvin Miller will be inducted into the HOF during the event. MLB Hof 2021, Cooperstown, New York, United States - 08 Sep 2021
President of HOF Jeff Idelson presents Derek Jeter (R) with his Hall of Fame Plaques during Major League Baseball's Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony 2021 for the 2020 inductees in Cooperstown, New York on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Derek Jeter, Ted Simmons, Larry Walker and players' union leader Marvin Miller will be inducted into the HOF during the event. MLB Hof 2021, Cooperstown, New York, United States - 08 Sep 2021
Hannah Davis and Derek Jeter arrive at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala, celebrating the opening of "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology", in New York 2016 Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala, New York, USA - 2 May 2016 View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
Former MLB player and Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter and wife Hannah Jeter have three beautiful girls together. Find out more about them here!

Derek Jeter is best known as a former professional baseball player, playing with the New York Yankees from 1995-2014. In addition to his numerous accomplishments on the field, the New Jersey native was recently inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. He was also well-known for his headline-making dating life, romantically linked to numerous stars like Mariah Carey, Jessica Biel, and Minka Kelly. He eventually, however, settled down with model Hannah Davis Jeter, and the two tied the knot in July 2016.

The following year, Derek and Hannah announced they were expecting their first child together. Although the pair likes to keep their family out of the spotlight, we gathered up some info about their three sweet girls, including their most recent newborn, welcomed Dec. 2021.

Bella Raine Jeter 

Bella Jeter
Bella Jeter (Pat Benic/UPI/Shutterstock).

Bella Raine Jeter is Derek and Hannah’s first child, was born August 17, 2017. Derek and Hannah are notoriously private with their family and have purposely kept their daughters far from the spotlight. Bella, however, was spotted (looking more adorable than ever) at the Sept. 2021 Baseball Hall of Fame ceremony in Cooperstown, New York, where her father was honored.

Moreover, Derek shouted out his wife and daughters at the ceremony.  “My girls, Hannah, Bella and Story. You know, this day puts an exclamation point on my playing career, which was my first dream,” the former New York Yankee said at the time. “You know, through you all, with you all, I’m living another one.”

He went on to say to his wife Hannah, “I love you so much and, you know, there’s been nothing more fulfilling in my life than building our future and our family together.”

Story Grey Jeter 

Story Grey Jeter was welcomed to the family in January 2019. Story was seen (along with big sister Bella) in a Jan. 22, 2020 video posted on the Instagram page for Derek’s media site, The Player’s Tribune. In the short video, Bella can be seen along with her baby sister, Story, as Derek is getting a call “25 years in the making,” aka the call inducting him into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Bella becomes overwhelmed with tears in the video, and cries on her daddy’s chest.

Speaking with Us Weekly in 2019, Derek noted how “awesome” it was to care for his girls. “You always hear people say, ‘Wait until you have your own kids,’ but it really is true. I couldn’t be happier. I’ve been blessed to have two beautiful daughters and I’m looking forward to seeing them grow each and every day.” The couple are raising their sweet family in Miami, purposefully away from the spotlight.

River Rose Jeter 

Derek Jeter, Hannah Jeter
Derek Jeter and Hannah Davis spotted out in NYC (247PAPS.TV / SplashNews.com).

The Jeters welcomed their most recent baby — another girl — River Rose Jeter on Dec. 2, 2021. The surprise news was shared by Derek’s media company, The Player’s Tribune, in a tweet made Dec. 4. “Congratulations Derek and @hannahbjeter on the birth of your baby girl, River Rose Jeter, born Thursday, Dec. 2,” the outlet shared on the platform.

Back in Nov. 2019, Hannah shared more details about her girls with the Editorialist, noting how she and Derek have chosen to parent. “They see their dad watch SportsCenter and all that, [but] we’ve sort of taken technology out of it,” she shared. “I grew up in a small community, my mom was a teacher, we had lots of arts and crafts going on. I think I raise my kids just how my mom raised me — being outside with nature and animals, trying not to be so on top of them, giving them safe places to explore and just use their imagination. I really value that.”