Shay Mitchell Shows Off Dramatic Pixie Cut Hair Makeover While Posing Topless

Shay Mitchell kicked off the new year with a gorgeous hair makeover. The 36-year-old actress debuted her short black pixie cut in new Instagram photos that she shared on Monday, January 1. Shay wore a pair of black sunglasses and silver earrings as she showed off her stunning new hairdo.

In most of the photos, the Pretty Little Liars star had on a black blazer with a pair of oversized black jeans. But for two of the pictures, Shay took off her top and used her hands to cover her bare breasts, all the while wearing a massive silver necklace around her neck.

Shay fittingly captioned her post, “new year new hair.” Her remarkable transformation sparked a big reaction from her fans, who commented on the post saying that Shay resembles Kris Jenner, 68, with her new pixie cut.

“Totally thought you were Kris Jenner for a second,” one fan wrote in the comments section, while another said, “It’s giving Kris Jenner.” A third fan jokingly commented, “You’re doing great sweetie,” which is one of Kris’ most iconic lines that she uttered on reality television.

Shay ditched her long hair for a pixie cut seemingly after she celebrated the holidays with her family. In early December, Shay spoke to Hollywood Life exclusively and shared how her outlook on the holidays has changed since becoming a mom to daughters Atlas, 4, and Rome, 1, whom she shares with partner Matte Babel.

“I think after having kids I’m really aware of the energy that I bring in and that other people do. I don’t want my kids to ever feel that unnecessary stress because, at the end of the day, what are you really stressed about?” she said. “Keep it moving. I think that’s sort of the attitude that I’ve honestly had ever since I had her [Atlas],” Shay added. “I think we need to really focus on being grateful and enjoying and being present with family and friends this holiday season and less about everything being perfect.”

Shay welcomed her daughters in 2019 and 2022. The Dollface star has shared many relatable mom moments on her social media ever since she became a parent for the first time.