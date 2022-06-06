Shay Mitchell Shares 1st Photo Of Newborn Daughter As She Reveals Baby Girl’s Name

Shay Mitchell just shared the sweetest photo of herself and her newborn daughter with an even sweeter message attached. “Losing the most important person in my life in the same year I welcomed my second daughter has shifted everything for me, but one thing remains steady in my soul — I’m certain they spent time together and that brings me peace and joy,” the Pretty Little Liars actress captioned an Instagram photo of herself cuddling with her baby, reflecting on the recent death of her grandmother.

She also included a surprise for her fans, revealing the name of her newborn and the inspiration for said name. “We’re so happy you’re here Rome, named after my best friend, my soulmate, my ‘person,’ my Grandma Romaine. ❤️” Shay also showed off an adorable, heartfelt gold necklace with the baby’s name.

The 35-year-old actress recently revealed she gave birth to her second daughter as confirmed by People. According to the outlet, the newborn arrived about two weeks ago.

On June 4, Shay alluded to the news of her baby’s arrival to her supportive fanbase, posting a cute IG story of herself while posing outdoors. “The first time I’ve ever left the house, for at least in weeks. I have a big surprise for all of you, and guess what it is. Shay, where’s your bump?” her friend Caitlyn Bailey said off camera while Shay revealed her completely flat stomach. Shay’s friend then panned the camera out to people playfully gasping in surprise in the background.

Shay welcomed the baby girl with actor Matte Babel, to whom she has been linked since 2017. After suffering from an unfortunate miscarriage in 2018, she revealed that she was pregnant again in 2019 in a maternity video posted on her YouTube page. She gave birth that October, and named her first daughter Atlas Noa.

The Dollface star announced she was pregnant yet again with her second child in February of 2022. She revealed the news while posing in a personal Instagram post, then most recently going through the grief of losing her grandmother.

“Saying goodbye to a loved one while simultaneously experiencing the joy of welcoming another into this world is the great cycle of life. It is also my most challenging season to date. I can’t help but think this was the universe’s plan all along, knowing I would need other worldly joy to cushion the blow of losing one of the most important people in my life,” she said in an emotional statement, showing off her baby bump.