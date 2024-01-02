Lisa Rinna Poses Fully Nude in New Year’s Celebration Post: Photo

Lisa Rinna, 60, started the New Year with a sexy new post shared via Instagram on January 2! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum celebrated the start of 2024 by sharing an entirely nude mirror selfie and also rocked a makeup-free face. “HAPPY NEW YEAR! 2024 STARTING IT OFF FRESH,” she captioned the now-viral naked photo.

In the new selfie, Lisa appeared to have seemingly treated herself to a massage, as she posed in front of a white massage table. The Bravo alum had her brunette tresses in a messy style with her bangs combed up and back. Lisa also playfully used several animations to cover up her chest and bikini area. For the top portion of her body, she opted for fireworks sparklers, meanwhile, she added a dancing cat to cover her bikini zone.

Soon after the mother-of-two shared the nude snapshot, many of her 3.7 million followers flooded the comments with their reactions. Although many negative comments took place, one admirer defended Lisa. “Yall [sic]. She’s not embarrassed. Her children are grown. Her husband doesn’t mind. This is her thing lol,” they penned, while another chimed in with, “Harry Hamlin is such a lucky man.”

A few others, however, were not pleased with the provocative post. “Why oh why?” separate follower wrote, while another followed up with, “Too much, Lisa. Come on. We didn’t need this.” Lisa also received support from some of her fellow Real Housewives franchise ladies including, RHOC‘s Emily Simpson and RHOBH alum Diana Jenkins. “you are epic happy new year nudist,” Diana penned, while Emily simply added a few hands-up emojis.

Lisa’s new naked selfie comes one year after she officially departed the hit reality TV series. The Rinna Wines founder announced her exit from the show on January 5, 2023. “This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun 8-year run and I am excited for what is to come!’” she said in a statement shared with PEOPLE last year. RHOBH‘s 13th season is currently airing on Bravo every Wednesday and streaming the following day on Peacock.