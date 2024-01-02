Amber Rose Reveals She’s Now ‘Best Friends’ With Co-Parent Wiz Khalifa 9 Years After Split

Model Amber Rose, 40, and her ex Wiz Khalifa, 36, are having no issues remaining friends as they co-parent their 10-year-old son, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz. That’s according to a preview clip ahead of Amber’s Wednesday, January 3 appearance on Tamron Hall. “I think that me and Wiz are so, best friends now, that — we’re so far past being in love that I can say that now, right? It’s not like anything that we would circle back to or anything. We’re just friends and co-parents,” she said in the clip.

According to PEOPLE, the discussion also contained her feelings on opening herself up to love again after her heartbreaking 2014 split from the rapper. Her focus, she admitted, is on Sebastian and her other son with Alexander “A.E.” Edwards, 4-year-old Slash Electric. “Right now, I love myself,” she reportedly said. “I love my kids. I’m not thinking about no man, Tamron. Not right now.”

Amber additionally explained that she enjoys having her freedom from drama. “Having my own schedule,” she continued. “Not worrying about what anyone else is doing. Waiting for a text message. Not having to send a good night text when I don’t feel like it. Not worrying about what they ate today or what they didn’t eat — I don’t have time! I’m worrying about what I wanna eat,” she said.

She walks the walk when it comes to co-parenting, despite the famously rough divorce from Wiz. In February, the former couple reunited to celebrate Sebastian’s 10th birthday. “My sweet little Pumpkin is 10 years old today! Can y’all believe it??? Happy Birthday baby!!! Mama LOVES you so much!!! #sebastiantaylorthomaz,” she captioned an Instagram post containing photos and video with her ex.

Back in October of 2020, she again spoke out about co-parenting her son with Wiz — and said it was always their priority. “We’ve always been really good at coparenting,” she told Us Weekly at the time. “Even if you technically still have feelings for that person maybe right after the breakup, it’s not about your feelings, it’s not about what they’re doing in their personal life, it’s about the kids. Wiz and I, we talked about that very early on.”