Meghan McCain Slams ‘The View’ Co-hosts & Calls Them ‘Crazy Old People’

Meghan McCain had choice words for her former The View co-hosts when she appeared on Michael Malice‘s Your Welcome podcast on December 27. The 39-year-old slammed the long-running ABC talk show and claimed that the current cohosts — Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, Sara Haines, and Alyssa Farah Griffin — still talk badly about her over two years after she quit the show.

“The thing about The View is that I didn’t know when I signed my contract with ABC that this is forever, that, for the rest of my life, I’m going to be bullied, yelled at, abused, and brought up for years,” Meghan said. “I haven’t been on that show in years. I’m just trying to live my life.”

“I just didn’t know that when I signed to do this show that I have to deal with these crazy old people just yelling about me all of the time,” the mom-of-two continued. “I go whole swaths of time without thinking about them — whole months without thinking about the show or anything. Apparently, I’m just on their minds every day. And it’s pathetic.”

Meghan, who served as a co-host on The View from 2017 to 2021, claimed that the show is “a very disorganized place backstage” and is “very chaotic.”

“It’s kind of a rigged show,” Meghan further alleged. “At night, all the hosts are given Hot Topics to choose from, you’re sent news articles you want to talk about the next day. Whatever the majority chooses is the topic of the show. Anything that makes Democrats look bad is never chosen. I had to go in every morning being like, ‘Hey, whatever news story that makes [Joe] Biden look bad is the number one news story of the day,’ and there would be a fight over whether or not it should even be aired because the hosts didn’t agree on it. That was always a battle every day.”

Meghan had another rant about The View on December 14 after Ana, 51, shaded the Arizona native during a discussion about Hunter Biden’s legal troubles. Ana mentioned on the show how a past co-host uses her last name to get by, and while she didn’t outright confirm she was talking about Meghan, her comments still elicited a strong reaction from John McCain‘s daughter on Twitter.

“I don’t understand why my former colleagues @TheView @ABC bring me up and slander me on an almost weekly basis. It has been years – move on, I have,” Meghan tweeted. “I have never been accused of a crime in my life and am a patriotic American – I would never and have never “influenced peddled” in my life, let alone with foreign adversaries. Not all politicians [sic] children are the same – and I am no Hunter Biden.”

Meghan has been vocal about her distaste for The View since her departure. She said the talk show was a “toxic work environment” in her memoir, which was released months after her final episode. Meghan currently works at The Daily Mail as a columnist.