North West Rocks Dad Kanye West’s Met Gala Balmain Jacket to Kardashian Christmas Party

North West followed in her dad’s footsteps with fashion at the 2023 Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party. The 10-year-old upcylced Kanye West’s silver Balmain 2016 Met Gala jacket, which he paired with matching contact lenses at the time.

Kim Kardashian shared a snapshot of her eldest daughter’s look from the evening to her Instagram Stories after the Christmas Eve soiree. “You know North went through the archives to pick her dad’s Balmain Met jacket. Ifykyk [sic],” the 43-year-old reality TV star wrote across the Story.

In addition to North, Kim also shares her children Saint, Chicago and Psalm West with the 46-year-old rapper.

The Skims boss has made it a point to maintain a positive appearance around the kids when it comes to their father. Despite Ye’s history of controversial comments and questionable public statements, Kim has kept her children away from the negativity.

North West dancing to her song at the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party 🎄 pic.twitter.com/uhr5Kul9PE — yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) December 27, 2023

Previously, the mother of four opened up about her approach to raising her kids while managing the drama with her ex-husband. During a 2022 interview on Angie Martinez’s “IRL” podcast, Kim pointed out that, at the time, she “definitely protected him, and [she] still will.”

“In the eyes of my kids, for my kids,” she added. “So, in my home, my kids don’t know anything that goes on — on the outside world. And I’ve managed to do that. I’m holding on by a thread. I know I’m like so close to that not happening. … But if we’re riding to school and they want to listen to their dad’s music, no matter what we’re going through, no matter what is happening in the world, like I have to have that, you know, smile on my face and blast his music and sing along with my kids and act like nothing’s wrong.”

As for her reason to include Ye, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star acknowledged that she “had the best dad,” referring to the late Robert Kardashian Sr.

“I have the best memories and the greatest experience [with my dad],” she continued. “And that’s all I want for my kids. As long as they can have that, that’s what I would want for them.”

Nevertheless, co-parenting comes with its difficulties. Kim was seen in a recent season 4 episode of The Kardashians unwinding with her sister Kourtney Kardashian about how North favors Ye over her mother.

“She’ll be like, ‘Dad is the best. ‘He has it all figured out. He doesn’t have a nanny, he doesn’t have a chef, he doesn’t have security. He lives in an apartment,’” Kim explained to Kourtney, 44. “And she’ll start crying, ‘Why don’t you have an apartment? I can’t believe we don’t have an apartment.’”