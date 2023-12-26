Kanye West Apologizes to the Jewish Community for His Antisemitic Rants: ‘I Deeply Regret’ It

Kanye “Ye” West penned a public apology in Hebrew for his antisemitic rants, one of which took place earlier this month. The 46-year-old rapper took to Instagram on December 26 to post the note.

“I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions, it was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused,” Ye wrote. “I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future.”

On December 15, the former Adidas partner was seen yelling at a crowd in multiple social media videos. While claiming that “nobody” was “with” him on anything, Ye yelled at one point, “Jesus Christ, Hitler, Ye! Sponsor that!” He also wrongfully accused Zionist Jews of owning all the banks, private schools and hospitals in Los Angeles.

“Y’all voted Democrat all these motherf**king times,” Ye said in the clip. “The French own 80 percent of the banks in Africa. That’s why I just met with [the] head of Saudi [Arabia]. We don’t have to bow to this s**t. OK? It’s 60 million of us in America, 60 million Jews in the world. Fifty percent of our death is abortion. Twenty-five percent of us go to prison. … Raise your hand if you know one person that got an abortion. Now, I’ll tell you if we was in a Jewish on Friday … everybody raise their hands [sic].”

At another point in his tirade, Ye also claimed that all the “rich” people “got y’all kids in that Zion school.” He also seemingly referred to his eldest daughter, North West, claiming that she “ripped up the motherf**king couches in the house to be able to be with me right now. … I don’t give a f**k.”

The “Jesus Walks” artist shares children North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 5, and Psalm West, 4, with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Ye has made controversial comments about Jewish people in the past. In 2022, he released clothing designs that had swastikas, and he got suspended from X (formerly known as Twitter) for berating Jewish people on the social media platform.

Although Kim, 43, did not publicly respond to Ye’s recent antisemitic outburst, she previously condemned him for hate speech in an Instagram statement that read, “I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”

As a result of his antisemitic statements, Ye has been dropped from multiple brands, including Adidas, Gap, Louis Vuitton and several others.