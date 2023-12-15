Kanye West Screams in Jaw-Dropping Antisemitic Rant & Yells at the Crowd to ‘Shut the F**k Up’

Image Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Kanye “Ye” West shocked a crowd by making several antisemitic claims in addition to allegations about his children. According to a video published by TMZ on December 15, the 46-year-old rapper was heard yelling, “Jesus Christ, Hitler, Ye! Sponsor that!” He also wrongfully claimed that Zionist Jews own all of Los Angeles’ banks, hospitals and private schools.

Elsewhere in the shocking three-minute clip, Ye noted he would not support Donald Trump’s second presidential run if he didn’t free Larry Hoover from prison and also called out the fashion brands Balenciaga, Gap and Louis Vuitton. Toward the end of his rant, the rapper told people in the crowd to “shut the f**k up” and claimed, “That’s what I’m saying is nobody with me [sic].”

‘Y’all voted Democrat all these motherf**king times,” he continued. “The French own 80 percent of the banks in Africa. That’s why I just met with [the] head of Saudi [Arabia]. We don’t have to bow to this s**t. OK? It’s 60 million of us in America, 60 million Jews in the world. Fifty percent of our death is abortion. Twenty-five percent of us go to prison. … Raise your hand if you know one person that got an abortion. Now, I’ll tell you if we was in a Jewish on Friday … everybody raise their hands [sic].”

Kanye west went on a wild rant 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/zUewPIwpEx — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) December 15, 2023

At another point in the clip, he told the audience, “All y’all rich got y’all kids in that Zion school” and seemingly referred to his eldest daughter, North West, in a separate comment. “My daughter ripped up the motherf**king couches in the house to be able to be with me right now. … I don’t give a f**k.”

In addition to North, 10, Ye shares Saint, 8, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, with ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Kim, 43, has not publicly commented on her ex-husband’s recent antisemitic comments and other claims in the jaw-dropping video.

This isn’t the first time Ye has made antisemitic remarks in public. In late 2022, he was suspended from X (formerly known as Twitter) for blasting Jewish people online. Earlier this year, he released clothing that had swastikas as the designs. In response to his antisemitic comments, Adidas, Balenciaga and Gap dropped Ye from their respective partnerships with him.

Kim also condemned Ye’s antisemitic statements in 2022, taking to Instagram at the time to write, “Hate speech is never ok or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”