Missy Elliott Slays in Sequin Pantsuit for ‘Kennedy Center Honors’ Special

Missy Elliott takes the stage during the 2023 'Kennedy Center Honors' special and dazzles in a black sequin pantsuit for the celebration.

December 27, 2023 2:56PM EST
Missy Elliott
Pictured (L-R top row): Queen Latifah and Barry Gibb. Pictured (L-R bottom row) Renée Fleming, Billy Crystal, and Dionne Warwick were recognized for their achievements in the performing arts during THE 46TH ANNUAL KENNEDY CENTER HONORS, which will air Wednesday, Dec. 27 (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and stream on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs). Photo: Mary Kouw/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Singer and actor Queen Latifah (C) stands as she is honored in the East Room where US President Joe Biden hosted the 2023 Kennedy Center Honorees in the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 03 December 2023. Recipients of the 46th Kennedy Center Honors for lifetime artistic achievement include actor and comedian Billy Crystal, soprano Renee Fleming, British singer-songwriter Barry Gibb, singer and actor Queen Latifah, and singer Dionne Warwick. US President Joe Biden hosts Kennedy Center Honorees at White House, Washington, USA - 03 Dec 2023
Pictured (L-R): Meg Ryan at THE 46TH ANNUAL KENNEDY CENTER HONORS, which will air Wednesday, Dec. 27 (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and stream on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs). Photo: Gail Schulman/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Image Credit: CBS

Missy Elliott is bringing a huge dose of fierce to the 46th Annual Kennedy Center Honors. The legendary rapper, 52, serves as a presenter during the celebration, which will air December 27 on CBS. The “Work It” singer wows in a sequin black pantsuit and hat when she hits the stage to salute honoree Queen Latifah. She tops off her sparkling look with a necklace that has “ICONIC” emblazoned across it.

During her speech, Missy remembers how her friend Queen Latifah, 53, has always been an advocate for female rappers, even during the era when they were told it was a “man’s world.” Missy adds, “She was saying this unapologetically, changing the narrative right there.”

Queen Latifah and Missy go way back. They collaborated on the 2009 song “Fast Car.” In 2019, Queen Latifah inducted Missy into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Queen Latifah also inducted Missy into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2023. She witnessed Missy become the first female rapper to achieve that prestigious honor.

Missy Elliott
Missy Elliott on stage at the ‘Kennedy Center Honors’ special. (CBS)

Queen Latifah is one of 5 Kennedy Center Honorees and stuns in a black and metallic silver gown for the celebration. The other honorees include comedian Billy Crystal, acclaimed soprano Renée Fleming, The Bee Gees member Barry Gibb, and singer Dionne WarwickGloria Estefan, a former Kennedy Center Honoree, hosts the Kennedy Center Honors special for a third time.

Missy has undergone a physical transformation over the last 15 years. The “Get Ur Freak On” singer was diagnosed with the autoimmune disorder Graves’ disease in 2008 and lost a significant amount of weight. “It causes hair loss, your eyes bulge,” she told Billboard in 2015. “My blood pressure was always up from just overworking.”

Missy Elliott
Missy Elliott during the ‘Kennedy Center Honors’ special. (CBS)

Missy’s longtime friend Sharaya J told the outlet, “It started to change her way of life. There were physical changes, extreme headaches, extreme weight loss. What that does to a person, being a public figure and knowing people are looking, judging? That’s a tough thing.”

