Sophie Turner Will Reportedly Have Kids Over Holidays After Joe Jonas Split

Image Credit: Zabulon Laurent/ABACA/Shutterstock

Sophie Turner, 27, will be spending the holidays with her two daughters, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1, after splitting from their father, Joe Jonas, earlier this year, according to a new report. The actress currently has the children with her and will until January 7, legal documents apparently reveal. This means she may celebrate Christmas and New Year’s with them in London, England, where she’s originally from, since she’s allowed to be with the in either the U.S. or the U.K.

The news of the holiday arrangement, which was revealed by TMZ, comes after Joe was spotted hanging out in England. He was at London’s hot spot Chiltern Firehouse, so there’s a chance he may end up seeing the kids over the holidays as well. It’s unclear how the next week will end up for the two of them, but the outlet reported that the kids need to be dropped off with Joe in New York City by January 7.

Sophie, who is best known for her work in Game of Thrones, is spending Christmas and New Year’s with Willa and Delphine because Joe spent Halloween and Thanksgiving with them a few months ago. The former lovebirds are reportedly splitting holidays with them as their final custody arrangement amid their divorce continues to get settled.

The once married couple announced their split back in September. The next month, they also revealed they have settled on a custody arrangement that will allow for their kids to spend time in the U.S. and the U.K.

“After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the U.K.,” the parents said in a joint statement. “We look forward to being great coparents.”

Since their split, Sophie has seemed to romantically move on with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson. They were seen kissing in London earlier this month and before that, they reportedly kissed in France and attended the Rugby World Cup in England.