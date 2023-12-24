Millie Bobby Brown Glows in Makeup-Free Bikini Photos

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Millie Bobby Brown, 19, looked gorgeous in her latest Instagram selfie. The Stranger Things star posed outside in front of a tree full of green leaves as she wore a colorful patterned bikini top and went makeup-free. She had some of her hair pulled back with the rest down and added a holiday-themed caption.

“Santa tell me,” she wrote.

Once the photos went public, many fans commented with compliments. “She ain’t a 10 she’s an 11,” one fan wrote, while another shared, “summer girl on christmas.” Millie’s fiance, Jake Bongiovi, also responded with, “Angel” and a heart-eyed emoji.

Millie’s latest photos comes three weeks after she made headlines for rocking a “J” necklace in honor of her love for Jake. She shared a set of photos of herself and one of them showed her sitting at what appeared to be a restaurant as she wore the piece of jewelry with a black and white sweater. “as of lately,” she wrote in the caption.

Millie and Jake got engaged in April after dating for three years. They haven’t been shy about publicly sharing their love for each other in social media photos and videos, interviews, and on outings. When announcing their engagement, Millie used a lyric from Taylor Swift‘s song “Lover” in the post. “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all,” she wrote alongside a proposal photo that showed off her epic engagement ring.

Shortly before their engagement, a source told HollywoodLife about how strong of a bond the couple have. “A lot of people believe that Jake and Millie are just experiencing young puppy love and that it won’t last, but Jake’s parents know that it can last because they were the same ages as Jake and Millie when they started dating in 1989 – and they have been together ever since!” a source close to Jake’s dad, Jon Bon Jovi, revealed. “Millie has met Jake’s entire family and they all adore her. They couldn’t be happier that he with such a beautiful, caring, and loving woman.”