Pete Davidson Suddenly Cancels Several Comedy Shows From Now Through January Due to ‘Unforseen Circumstances’

Image Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Pete Davidson, 30, has suddenly canceled several of his comedy shows from now into the new year. The comedian was set to perform at the Beacon Theatre in New York City, NY on Friday and Saturday night, but called them both off just hours before the first show’s start time, according to a new report. The theater reportedly sent emails to ticket-holders about the news and promised them full reimbursement within 30 days.

Ticketmaster revealed that Pete also canceled the rest of his shows from December 26 through January 4, TMZ reported. They were supposed to take place in Texas, Tennessee, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Kentucky and Wisconsin. Many of the venues reportedly posted messages on their websites explaining that “unforeseen circumstances” led to the cancellations.

After the news went public, many fans took to social media to express both concern and disappointment. “Was literally about to walk out the door for the pete davidson show just to see it was canceled 2.5 hours before the show started….. rip this week is not going my way,” one fan wrote, while another shared, “Was excited to see Pete Davidson tonight but his show just got canceled.”

Pete has yet to publicly comment on the cancellations, but he has been open about his mental health struggles and visits to rehab in the past. It’s unclear what the “unforseen circumstances” are or when he will resume his comedy shows.

Before canceling his shows, Pete made headlines for his relationship with Chase Sui Wonders. They dated for less than a year before it was reported they had split. “He’s single again,” a source told PEOPLE in August. “He’s out and about and doing really well.”

Since his split from Chase, he has been romantically linked to Madelyn Cline. “Madelyn and Pete have been dating for several weeks but have grown close fairly quickly,” a source told Us Weekly in September before adding they were trying to keep things private. “Pete’s sister is thrilled to see him so happy and she definitely approves of this relationship.”