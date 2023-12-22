Sydney Sweeney Shares Bikini-Clad Photo With Shirtless ‘Anyone But You’ Co-Star Glen Powell

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell are celebrating the release of their latest rom-com, Anyone But You, and the Euphoria, star, 26, shared a sizzling photo of herself and her co-star to embrace the moment. Sydney shared an Instagram photo on December 21, featuring her lounging on a boat in a bikini and holding hands with Glen, 35, who was shirtless and wearing swim trunks.

“Couldn’t imagine doing this movie with anyone but you :) @anyonebutyoumovie in theaters now!” Sydney cheekily captioned her post.

Anyone But You is a modern adaptation based on Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing. It follows law student Bea (Sydney) and financier Ben (Glen). The two become enemies at the beginning of the movie but team up later on while attending a friend’s wedding, where they pretend to be a couple. Soon, Bea and Ben realize they have a connection, but their relationship is put to the test upon seeing their respective former partners.

The film has garnered a lot of buzz over the past year, as fans have adored Sydney and Glen’s on-screen chemistry and off-screen camaraderie. Due to their convincing performances in the movie, rumors have circulated over their relationship, with many fans questioning whether or not Sydney and Glen are dating.

This past summer, Glen split from his former girlfriend Gigi Paris. For Sydney’s part, she has been engaged to fiancé Jonathan Davino, who also served as a co-producer on Anyone But You.

While reflecting on the hype surrounding her friendship with Glen, Sydney opened up to Glamour on how they felt about the dating rumors.

“It was really hard on Glen, which made me sad,” the Madame Web star pointed out. “Because [otherwise], it was such a beautiful experience for the both of us. I care for him so much. … Also, I’ve never really shared that much [about my relationship], so the press loves to create drama in stories.”

While promoting their movie earlier this month, Glen shut down the claims about him and Sydney during an interview on TODAY. After being asked whether there was a “little romance” between them, both actors laughed.

“No, no, but we do love each other,” the Top Gun: Maverick star said. “Honestly, this is one of the most spectacular humans I’ve ever met. She’s really incredible.”