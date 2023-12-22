Natalia Dyer & Charlie Heaton Spotted on Rare Outing in NYC: Photos

Image Credit: Christopher Polk/People/Shutterstock

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton are going strong! The Stranger Things couple was recently seen hailing a taxi in New York City, marking their first appearance in public together in months. In photos published by PEOPLE on December 20, the two stars stood on the side of the street in the Big Apple trying to flag down a cab to get to their next destination.

Charlie, 29, and Natalia, 28, both wore heavy black coats and khaki pants on their holiday outing. Natalia had a colorful scarf wrapped around her neck and held a black purse in her hand. Charlie sported a pair of dark shoes, while Natalia rocked a pair of Gucci loafers.

The actors met on the set of Stranger Things in 2016 and have made it a point to keep their romance extremely private. “We didn’t really know what the relationship was,” Charlie told GQ in a February 2020 interview. “The caginess, anyway, might have been unnecessary.” Rumors of their relationship first emerged in 2017, when they were seen at LAX airport after attending the Golden Globe Awards. Months later, they took it global, and were seen laying on the PDA in London and Paris.

In July 2019, Natalia told Refinery 29 that it’s “really fun” to work with her boyfriend. “We’re really comfortable with each other, so we can play and feel more free, and we can talk about it before. There’s that sense of who knows if you’ll ever work together with this person ever again? Who knows? This might be your only chance to play like this,” she said. That same year, Charlie told V Man how having the same career helps the lovebirds support one another. “To go home with someone you work with, and say, ‘I think they hate me … ‘ They’ll say, ‘No they don’t.’ You can break the walls down with your partner,” he said.

Natalia and Charlie are set to film the fifth and final season of the hit Netflix series in 2024. Production was delayed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Natalia plays Nancy Wheeler on the show, while Charlie plays Nancy’s boyfriend, Jonathan Byers.