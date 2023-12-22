Lindsay Lohan Shares Rare Photos With Sister Ali for Her Milestone 30th Birthday

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

New mama Lindsay Lohan, 37, shared a rare couple of photos with her sister Ali Lohan for her milestone 30th birthday. In a photo carousel you can see below, Lindsay and her little sister smiled for a gorgeous selfie as they appeared to be attending an event. A second photo showed Ali on a beach, stretching out her arms as she showed off a string bikini. In a third pic, Ali and the Mean Girls star lounged in a pool, both appearing to rock bikinis and accessorizing with stylish sunglasses. The fourth photo was a sweet throwback of Ali as a toddler sleeping under a patchwork blanket. “Happy Birthday to my gorgeous sister!!!!!!!!! I love you so much! God bless you,” Lindsay captioned the December 22 Instagram post, which you can view below. She also added a row of celebratory emojis.

Ali took to the comments thread to give some love back to her famous sister. “I love you my beautiful,beautiful sister @lindsaylohan,” she wrote alongside baby, praying hand, and heart emojis.

Lindsay has 14.1 million additional followers on the platform, many of whom flooded to the comments thread to react to the rare sister photos. “Happy happy birthday to the gorgeous and talented @aliana,” wrote a fan, while another remarked, “We all love @aliana and her music, HBD!” “Happy birthday to your sister and more birthdays to come. Love them as a family,” gushed a third.

Lindsay and her sister are nothing if not close, and they clearly admire one another. In fact, in Lindsay’s 2022 comeback movie, Falling for Christmas, her musician sister provided “powerful” music for a scene. “You have such a powerful voice. I’m so excited for people to hear your song in Falling for Christmas, which is really exciting,” Lindsay told Ali during a 2022 episode of Lindsay’s The Lohdown podcast. “Well, your songs. You did more than one in the movie, too.”

Ali credited her big sister with teaching her the art of music, as well. “Lindsay, your voice is incredible,” she gushed. “I grew up around you, in the Hamptons, always recording. I learned from you.”