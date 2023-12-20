‘The Regime’: Everything We Know About Kate Winslet’s New HBO Show

Image Credit: HBO

Kate Winslet is returning to HBO following her brilliant performance in Mare of Easttown. In the upcoming miniseries The Regime, premiering in 2024, Kate plays the Chancellor of a fictional European country experiencing major political turmoil. The first teaser trailer for the series was released April 12 and features Kate’s character seeking help from an American envoy to save her country. Another teaser trailer came out December 20 featuring Kate’s character struggling to lead her country.

This is Kate’s third HBO miniseries, after 2011’s Mildred of Pierce and 2021’s Mare of Easttown. Both shows won Kate the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series. Kate is on a roll with great HBO projects, and The Regime is guaranteed to be a major success. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming miniseries.

The Regime Release Date

HBO has announced that The Regime will premiere on March 3, 2024. The six-episode series will air weekly on HBO and also stream on the company’s rebranded streaming service Max.

The Regime Trailer

Lovely to meet you, Madam Chancellor. #TheRegime, an @HBO Original Limited Series starring Kate Winslet, is coming in 2024 to Max. #StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/VSZyYverqw — Max (@StreamOnMax) April 12, 2023

The first teaser trailer shows Kate as the Chancellor, meeting with the U.S. Secretary of State (played by Martha Plimpton). Martha’s character is there to help the European country and tells the Chancellor they “don’t want to undermine your authority in the region, we want to enhance it. We see you as a true visionary.” The Chancellor demands that her people are “respected,” and the U.S. Secretary of State asks the Chancellor to “demonstrate credibility to us. Trustworthiness.” The Chancellor answers to no one and does whatever it takes to protect the people of her country.

The second teaser trailer is all about the Chancellor ruling her country with an iron fist. “It is time to show America, and the world, precisely what we are worth,” she says. The Chancellor struggles to stay in control as her country begins to crumble.

The Regime Cast & Crew

Kate Winslet is the lead star of The Regime. The Oscar winner was cast in the miniseries in July 2022. Kate also serves as an executive producer on the show. Kate’s most recent acting role was in Avatar: The Way of Water.

Martha Plimpton plays the U.S. Secretary of State. Martha is best known on television for the Fox sitcom Raising Hope. She’s also a three-time Tony Award nominee.

Guillaume Gallienne stars in The Regime as the Chancellor’s husband. Andrea Riseborough plays the Palace Manager, who works closely with the Chancellor. Hugh Grant plays the leader of the Chancellor’s political opposition. Matthias Schoenaerts, Danny Webb, David Bamber, Henry Goodman, Stanley Townsend, Louie Mynett, Rory Keenan, Karl Markovics, and Pippa Haywood round out the rest of the cast.

Will Tracy created and wrote The Regime. He’s also an executive producer with Kate, Stephen Frears, Frank Rich, and Tracey Seaward. Stephen and Jessica Hobbs directed the series.

What Is The Regime About?

HBO’s official description reads, “THE REGIME tells the story of one year within the walls of the palace of a modern European regime as it begins to unravel.”

Further details about The Regime have been kept pretty under wraps. The series was actually originally titled “The Palace,” but the real title was revealed when HBO debuted the first teaser trailer for the show in April 2023.

When the series was announced in July 2022, Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming, said in a statement she was “honored” that Kate signed onto the show. “The notion that Kate Winslet and Stephen Frears, two of our industry’s leading lights (who, remarkably, have never collaborated before now), are joining forces to bring Will Tracy’s wildly original, prescient, and dazzling scripts to life at HBO is a dream come true for us,” she said.