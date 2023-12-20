Kody Brown Slams Ex Christine as ‘Jealous’ of Robyn Brown Over Wedding Gown Drama

Image Credit: Arlene Richie/Shutterstock

Kody Brown, 54, accused his ex Christine Brown of being “jealous” after she expressed disapproval over him picking out his current wife, Robyn Brown‘s wedding dress, in PEOPLE‘s exclusive sneak peek from Sunday’s Sister Wives Look Back: How It Started special. The TLC star made the comment after he, Christine, and Robyn joined his other former wives, Meri Brown and Janelle Brown, in looking back at a clip of the previous wedding gown drama-filled confessional.

“Robyn and I went and looked at dresses and she picked one out and I was like, ‘Holy cow.’ It’s like I’d seen it in my dreams, you know?” Kody said in the flashback confessional before Christine rolled her eyes. She went on to point out that Kody didn’t “care at all” what kind of dress she wore at their wedding and the other wives agreed that sharing that information was “not cool” and a “slap in the face.”

“I wasn’t even really emotional involved with any of the dresses, but it’s just weird,” Janelle added during the confessional. “And then all of a sudden, it was this thing we had all done together — like the women — and then here’s Kody saying, ‘Oh well, it wasn’t really for real.’ It took me back. It was really quite funny ’cause [Kody was] so excited.”

“It wasn’t funny, you looked like an idiot,” Christine then added, referencing Kody, before Robyn, herself, chimed in. “It wasn’t funny to me either,” she said. “It was actually something that I had to ask him, you know, not to share with anybody for the sake of sort of protecting both experiences. I didn’t feel it was necessary for you guys to know that.”

After the confessional clip ended, Kody admitted it was “a really hard one” to watch and gave an explanation before making his jealousy comment about Christine.

“Meri made her dress. Janelle didn’t wear a wedding dress for our wedding. And Christine was just throwing together a wedding and I was living a long way away from her with a family,” he explained. “My involvement in seeing a dress that was going to work for Robyn incited some kind of jealousy in Christine that was irrational.”

Although Christine didn’t reveal whether or not jealousy was a part of her reaction, she said it was “a hard day” and added that it was “the day when I realized, ‘Ah, he is way more in love with Robyn then he was with me when we got married.'”

Robyn also claimed that although Kody did give “input” into her wedding dress, she was the one who ultimately chose it, while Kody added that he “knew what” he “wanted her to wear from the very beginning” and doesn’t understand why his wives were dress shopping without him when he “wanted to be involved.” He also acknowledged that Christine was “upset” and explained that “the problem with the whole experience that I had with Christine was I didn’t really want to be married to her.”

“It was a d— move on Kody’s part,” Janelle also said before adding, “But maybe that was the beginning of some shows of favoritism. I have no idea.”

At the time of the special, Kody split from three of his four wives and remains legally married to only Robyn, whom he said “I do” with in 2014.