Britney Spears Shares Flirty Pool Day Video in Tiny String Bikini With Manager Benjamin Mallin

Britney Spears seems to be striking a good work/play balance. In a new video clip, the “Toxic” singer, 42, appeared to be enjoying a flirty pool day with her manager Benjamin Mallin. The clip, which is the third slide in a December 20 Instagram post, showed Britney rocking a tiny mint green string bikini and holding a cigarette while hanging in the pool with Benjamin, who was shirtless in swimming trunks. Brit accessorized with a black, wide-brimmed hat and a pair of chic shades, while her flirtatious companion wore a ball cap backwards and a pair of sunglasses. On a small pool table, her puppy Snow played next to a glass of red wine. The video was silent, but Brit and co looked like they were having a blast during the outing.

“Paradise playing with my baby,” she captioned the video [SEE HERE], though it was unclear if she was referring to her puppy or her manager. Britney has Instagram comments disabled, but on a major fan account that reposted the clip, followers flooded to the comments thread to react.

“She might be referring to the dog as ‘baby’, don’t get too excited,” remarked a fan, alongside a laughing emoji. “Living her best possible life! So happy for her! She doesn’t need to prove anything! She’s done it all, b******!” wrote another. “I’m glad she’s living like we all did in our late teens early twenties when she was working her butt off. Good for u Brit love u forever,” gushed a third. “When she said my baby she means to the dog or the baby?” wondered a fourth, alongside laughing emojis.

According to Page Six, Benjamin is employed by Cade Hudson‘s company, Hudson MG. Cade is Brit’s former agent and longtime close friend. It’s unclear what the nature of Britney’s friendship with Benjamin is, but fans have thoughts, both positive and negative. “Her friend is nice,” wrote one, while another disagreed. “I really don’t like him for her, I don’t trust him,” they wrote.