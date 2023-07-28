Britney Spears Rocks Neon Pink Bikini Bottoms & Dances To Santana In New Video: Watch

Britney Spears looked like she was having a blast as she kicked off her weekend with a video of her dancing to the song “Maria Maria” by Santana featuring The Product G&B. The “Toxic” popstar, 41, showed off her moves in a video that she tweeted out on Friday, July 28. Britney looked fabulous, as she sported pair of hot pink bikini bottoms and a long-sleeve white crop top.

Britney performed a wide array of dance moves in the new clip, including lots of twirling and whipping her hair back and forth. Towards the end of the video she even briefly air-guitared along with the iconic guitarist’s tune. For most of the clip, Brit was dancing barefoot, but near the end there was a moment where she sported some high white boots.

The singer is clearly fond of the outfit. Britney posted a few videos to Instagram of her dancing to other songs in the same bikini bottoms, top, and boots back at the beginning of July, and even earlier back in April. It’s definitely a favorite look for dancing.

While Britney shares dancing videos somewhat regularly, she has a little bit more to dance about this month. A week prior, she released her new single “Mind Your Business,” a collaboration with rapper Will.I.Am, who she had previously teamed up with for the 2013 song “Scream And Shout.” The new tune dropped on July 21.

Before the tune hit streaming services, Will admitted that he was thrilled to get to reunite with Britney for a new song. “Dancing is therapy for lots of people; people that make music, people that listen to music,” he said during a CBS This Morning interview. “I see that every time I see [Britney] dance on her Instagram, I light up because I see how much she loves music.”

“Mind Your Business” is the second song Britney has put out since she was released from her conservatorship in November 2021. Her first track was “Hold Me Closer,” a collaboration with Elton John, based on his classic song “Tiny Dancer.”