Norman Lear’s Cause of Death Revealed 2 Weeks After His Death at 101

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Nearly two weeks after Norman Lear‘s death at 101, a death certificate was obtained by TMZ revealing the late Hollywood legend’s cause of death. The tabloid noted that his official cause of death was cardiac arrest, and also claimed that Norman’s underlying cause of death was congestive heart failure. One day after his passing, on December 6, Norman’s publicist told Variety that the late producer had died due to “natural causes.”

At the time of his passing, his family also released a statement in response to the somber news. “Thank you for the moving outpouring of love and support in honor of our wonderful husband, father, and grandfather,” the statement, obtained by the outlet read. They added that Norman lived with “creativity, tenacity, and empathy.”

They also expressed how patriotic Norman was. “He deeply loved our country and spent a lifetime helping to preserve its founding ideals of justice and equality for all,” the statement continued. “Knowing and loving him has been the greatest of gifts. We ask for your understanding as we mourn privately in celebration of this remarkable human being.” Norman is survived by his third wife, Lyn Davis, six children, and four grandchildren.

One day after his death, a source close to the TV icon told The Hollywood Reporter that Norman was still working one week before he passed. “He loved the slate and was excited to bring it to the world,” the insider revealed at the time. The late 101-year-old was reportedly working on a reboot of Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman. The opportunity to work on the project was reportedly brought to Norman in July 2021 amid his 99th birthday. There are also “several projects” that remain in development at Sony and are set to credit him posthumously.

During his career, Norman received many accolades for his work, including an Oscar nomination in 1968. Some of the shows he worked on included Good Times, One Day at a Time, Maude, The Powers That Be, and others. Aside from his illustrious career, Norman was a proud father to six children. His kids include Kate, Madeline, Benjamin, Ellen, Brianna, and Maggie Lear. Prior to Lyn, he was married to the late Frances Lear from 1956 until their split in 1985. His first marriage was to a woman named Charlotte Lear, and they were married from 1943 until they called it quits in 1956.