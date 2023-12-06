Norman Lear Was Reportedly Working in TV Just a Week Before His Death at Age 101

Image Credit: Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock

Norman Lear was working on some television projects, including a reboot of Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman, at the time of his death, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The legendary writer and producer died of natural causes at the age of 101 on December 5 and was apparently “excited” to be a part of the series. TBS exited the scripted originals business and the cable network released the project, the outlet further reported.

“He loved the slate and was excited to bring it to the world,” a source close to the late star said.

Schitt’s Creek alum Emily Hampshire is reportedly set to take on the role originally played by Louise Lasser as well as co-write and executive produce the live-action update. TBS took on the comedy on Norman’s 99th birthday on July 27, 2021, after it spent months in development at Sony Pictures Television, where Norman and Brent Miller’s Act III Productions remains with an active overall deal, The Hollywood Reporter also shared.

After Sony received the rights to Norman’s TV library via its 1985 acquisition of the producer’s Embassy Communications and has since updated One Day at a Time for Netflix/Pop and more. Despite his death, many of Norman’s projects with Sony are still active and plan on being released in the future with his name attached to them. Some of his most popular works include All in the Family, The Jeffersons, Good Times, and Maude.

After word got around that Norman had passed away, many celebrities took to social media to share their warm thoughts about the talented legend. Mel Brooks, Jon Stewart, Wanda Sykes, Rob Reiner, and more opened up about their favorite memories of Norman and his inspirational work.

At the time of his death, he was married to his wife, Lyn Davis, whom he exchanged vows with in 1987. He is also survived by his six children, Kate, Madeline, Benjamin, Ellen, Brianna, and Maggie Lear, all of whom he welcomed with various women throughout his life.