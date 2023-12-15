Shawn Johnson Shares 1st Pics of New Baby & Teases Name

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

A day after announcing the birth of her third child with husband Andrew East, retired gymnast Shawn Johnson, 31, took to Instagram to share a first look at the new arrival, and to tease a potential name! In black and white photos you can SEE HERE, the family cuddled the little one. The first pic was a close up of the baby in a blanket with a hospital bracelet, and the second showed Shawn’s two older kids, Drew Hazel, 4, and Jett James, 2, snuggled up with the baby.

A third emotional photo showed the radiant new mom nuzzling the hours-old baby, and the fourth showed a shirtless Andrew touching noses with the newest East family member. “2•12•23,” she captioned the post, along with a teddy bear emoji. Fans didn’t miss the hint at the baby name, and immediately took to the comments thread to speculate.

Best pal Mallory Ervin seemingly gave away the child’s sex in the comments thread, as well. “My baby,” she wrote alongside a row of crying emojis. “I love him so much.” A fan chimed in with, “Wait does that mean it’s a boy and you named him Teddy??????? Or am I thinking too much into this?” Another wrote, “Congratulations…And the hair,” alongside blue heart and heart eye emojis. “Congrats! I knew it would be a boy!” gushed a third.

Shawn took to her FamilyMade newsletter to share the news that her third child had arrived via C-section on December 14. “Our baby is healthy and that’s all we can ask for!” she wrote. “Recovery is always a process, and I’ve learned to be really patient with my body. Not trying to rush anything and really just going to soak it all in. The third time around feels so surreal because even though we’ve done this twice before, there’s still so much nervousness and excitement around the days leading up to the birth, and then, so much magic once you get to hold your sweet baby in your arms for the first time.”