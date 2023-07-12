Pregnant Shawn Johnson Shows Off Baby Bump In Blue Strapless Dress At 2023 ESPYS

Shawn Johnson was a vision in blue at the ESPY Awards, just hours after announcing she’s pregnant with her third child! In photos you can see below, the 31-year-old former Olympic gymnast looked radiant in a turquoise blue silk strapless gown as she showed off her growing baby bump. She wore her blonde hair long and straight for the July 12 event, and accessorized with sparkling earrings. Her makeup glam was perfection, with a hint of bright blue eye shadow and neutral pink lipstick.

Shawn’s husband Andrew East stood behind her and cradled the bump, smiling broadly for the cameras and rocking head to toe black. In another photo, Andrew dipped his wife over his knee for a romantic deep kiss for the cameras, as Shawn cradled her own belly. Both looked completely in love and excited to share their news with the world.

View Related Gallery Shawn Johnson -- PICS 2008 Olympic balance beam gold medalist, all-around and floor exercise silver medalist, American gymnast and DANCING WITH THE STARS ALL-STARS finalist Shawn Johnson poses for a portrait, on in New York Shawn Johnson Portraits, New York, USA - 28 Nov 2012 Andrew East and Shawn Johnson East 2023 ESPYS, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Jul 2023

Earlier in the day, both Shawn and her husband took to Instagram to share their announcement. She shared a photo in front of the Olympic rings, showing off her side profile to reveal the new baby bump. Andrew shared an adorable video of “all the times my wife told me she’s pregnant.” “Here we go again,” he captioned the sweet post on Wednesday.

Shawn and Andrew are filling their house quickly — they already welcomed daughter Drew Hazel, 3, and son Jett James, 2. Motherhood is a role the world class athlete cherishes, despite its unpredictability. “I feel like there’s a million things you learn,” she told The Bump in 2019.

“You learn that parenting is not easy. I felt like going into delivery and even having a baby I had so many plans of how things were going to go and what I was going to do and then you have a kid and the kid defines a lot of that,” she continued. “I guess I’ve just been humbled by having to have patience and grace and forgiveness with myself that things are different than I expected.”