Shawn Johnson & Andrew East Reveal Plans For Daughter Drew’s First Official Halloween: ‘We’re So Excited’

Drew East’s first birthday is coming up just days before Halloween, so Shawn Johnson & Andrew East are celebrating big! The couple spoke to HL about their plans!

Halloween is definitely going to be a little different this year, but that’s not stopping Shawn Johnson East and her hubby Andrew East from going all-out for their daughter, Drew! The couple, whose daughter was born last Oct. 29th, admitted in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife that they are “so excited” for all the costume fun they plan to have with Drew. “We have been planning this!” Andrew gushed on the HL podcast, while promoting the duo’s partnership with Duracell. LISTEN TO THE FULL PODCAST INTERVIEW HERE!

“We did the nerdy thing as parents and ordered maybe 13 different costumes?!” Shawn added. “We’re letting our one-year-old choose her costume. So, I don’t know how that even works, but she will be choosing her own!” Andrew explained their plan further, telling HL that they’ll be “putting her in her costume and standing her in front of a mirror and based on her reaction, we’re saying yes or no!” The former Olympic gold medalist noted that Drew is “really loving Cinderella these days,” so maybe we’ll have a Princess Drew on our hands this year!

Shawn and Andrew promised to document the whole ordeal, which they would share on their YouTube channel and social media, as they’ve shown us most of their quarantine activities as a family of three! “She has been keeping us going!” Shawn said of parenting in the last year. “She’s running around the house already, so we’ve been staying busy.” Andrew added that he cries “probably twice a week” because she’s “just the cutest.” So sweet!

The couple spoke to HL in partnership with Duracell, for which they’re promoting the battery brand’s latest innovation in child safety, a bitter coating on its lithium coin batteries. “We’re in the joyful phase of parenting where Drew is just now figuring out how to get around the house. She’s getting into everything, and, as our pediatrician said, kids are very curious, and they express that curiosity by putting things in their mouths,” Andrew explained. “We heard that hundreds of kids swallow these lithium coin batteries and they can do a fair amount of damage. Duracell spent five years developing this new technology where there’s a bitter coating that goes on the outside and it’s non-toxic, colorless and actually discourages kids from swallowing them, and we think it’s fantastic.”

Shawn and Andrew participated in an educational video with Duracell, which you can watch above for more information.