Shawn Johnson Reveals She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 3 As She Debuts Baby Bump In Workout Photo

Shawn Johnson announced that she’s pregnant with baby number three with her husband Andrew East on her Instagram on Wednesday, July 12. The former Olympic gymnast, 31, shared the exciting news with a set of photos of her working out in an ancient Greek stadium (with the Olympic Rings behind her), as she showed off her baby bump.

In the photos, Shawn sported a black tank top and matching short-shorts, along with a pair of white sneakers. She smiled as she cradled her stomach in the photo. “Swipe for a surprise,” she captioned the post, while also tagging her husband, 31. In the first photo, she was seated in the stadium, and the second had her baby bump on display. Besides the beautiful announcement, Shawn also shared a few more photos of herself in maternity looks, showing off her baby bump on her Instagram Story.

Andrew also shared the exciting news with a compilation video on his Instagram. He posted videos from the first times that the former Olympian had told him she was pregnant, and then completed the video with the most recent time, capturing his excitement once again. The pair are already parents to a daughter Drew Hazel, 3, and a son Jett James, 2. In their announcement posts, they also tagged an Instagram account that they made for their new baby ahead of time.

The pair also spoke about the pregnancy on their podcast Couple Things, and Shawn said that it was “bittersweet,” to finally let the news out. She said it was “fun” to have the exciting news be just between them. On the podcast, Shawn also announced that they weren’t going to find out their baby’s sex ahead of time, because they wanted a surprise.

On the podcast, Shawn also said that she planned on this being her last pregnancy. “You give me very large babies that take a very large toll on my body,” she told Andrew. “If we are wanting more children after this, I am so down, but I’m down for adopting and going down different routes.”