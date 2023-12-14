Shawn Johnson & Husband Andrew East Welcome 3rd Child Together: ‘Our Baby Is Healthy’

Image Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Shawn Johnson welcomed her third child with husband Andrew East! Their baby was boron via cesarean section on December 12, the 31-year-old retired gymnast announced via their FamilyMade newsletter today.

“Our baby is healthy and that’s all we can ask for!” the mom of three wrote. “Recovery is always a process, and I’ve learned to be really patient with my body. Not trying to rush anything and really just going to soak it all in. The third time around feels so surreal because even though we’ve done this twice before, there’s still so much nervousness and excitement around the days leading up to the birth, and then, so much magic once you get to hold your sweet baby in your arms for the first time.”

Shawn continued, “It really never gets old. You spend your whole pregnancy wondering how you could possibly love another baby just as much as your first two and then in an instant your heart expands and basically triples in size, it’s incredible. Being a mom is truly my favorite thing.”

Andrew, 32, also explained how meaningful the birth of his and Shawn’s third baby was. He called his wife “incredible” for her strength.

“It’s been amazing to see Shawn push through another C-section with a smile on her face and love this baby with everything she has,” the retired football player wrote. “She’s incredible. These are the moments life is all about!”

While the couple haven’t revealed the name or sex of their new baby, Andrew and Share share daughter Drew Hazel and son Jett James. Now that the brother and sister have a new little sibling in their lives, Shawn explained how excited they are about the arrival of the family’s new bundle of joy.

“Seeing them meet their newest sibling was the sweetest thing EVER,” the former Olympian added. “They’ve been so gentle with the baby, and I know they’re glad the wait is over, especially Drew.”

Shawn and Andrew were gearing up for their newborn’s arrival for a while. The athlete explained that she and the NFL alum “had an interior designer create our nursery, and it has been completed for a while but the door has been locked so nobody could [look] in there. I think just knowing there’s a locked door upstairs has made the suspense even harder for our kids, so they’re thrilled to be able to run around in there and have another baby in the house to play with. I can’t wait to see the three of them grow up together.”