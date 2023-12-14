Kylie Jenner Films Sexy Video in the Shower & Gives a Shoutout to Kim Kardashian’s ‘Iconic’ Line

Image Credit: Reynaud Julien/APS-Medias/ABACA/Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner knows how to make you double-take while scrolling on TikTok! The Kardashians star, 26, posted a very sexy video of herself in the shower on December 13. The TikTok shows Kylie filming close to her face as the water pours around her. “Tik tok in the shower??” she captioned the video.

The mom-of-two added an extra touch of fun by quoting her older sister Kim Kardashian. In the shower, Kylie mouthed Kim’s quote, “‘Cause it’s iconic, and I love to do iconic sh*t.” Kim’s line has gone viral on social media ever since the SKIMS founder dropped the quote on The Kardashians.

In less than a day, Kylie’s steamy TikTok has been viewed more than 1.5 million times. Fans flooded Kylie’s comments with sweet words. “The definition of iconic,” one fan wrote. Another commented, “ICONIC AS ALWAYS.”

Kylie recently showed support for new boyfriend Timothée Chalamet at his Wonka premiere in Los Angeles on December 10. Kylie and mom Kris Jenner didn’t walk the carpet, but they did slip into the theater after the film’s opening credits, according to PEOPLE. Kylie also attended the London premiere of the Oscar nominee’s film. Kylie and the Call Me By Your Name star have kept their romance low-key since it began in April 2023.

Timothée and Kylie are reportedly “incredibly happy” together. The Dune star is “in awe of everything she is accomplishing” and thinks she’s an “amazing mom” to Stormi, 5, and Aire, 1. “He is very good for Kylie. Since dating him, she seems very content, relaxed, and focused. Her family loves him,” a source told PEOPLE.

Kylie recently launched her new clothing brand Khy. In an interview with WSJ. Magazine, Kylie said she put “all” of her love into the clothing line. “I knew I wanted to design my own clothes, obviously because of my love for fashion and then just creating styles and clothes that were accessible for everyone,” she noted. The Kylie Cosmetics founder added, “The whole line is really inspired by my personal wardrobe and the different moods that I’m in.”