Kristen Taekman Teases ‘A Whole New Ramona’ on ‘RHUGT: RHONY’: ‘She’s Changed A Lot’

Ramona Singer is usually up to her typical antics on television, but Kristen Taekman exclusively told Hollywood Life in a new interview that she witnessed a “whole new Ramona” on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy.

“I noticed it right away. You can tell she’s got this relationship brewing and she’s not talking about it,” Kristen said while promoting the Peacock show premiering December 14. “I have to tell you, I think my relationship with Ramona has completely come full circle, and I think you really see that in this show.”

“Especially because we had all that silly drama in the press, the two of us, back and forth, before we started filming,” Kristen said, referring to how Ramona forgot who she was before they filmed in St. Barts for a week over the summer.

“You see that on the show, too,” the reality star added. “So it’s funny how it comes full circle. Of all the girls. She’s changed a lot.”

As fans know, Ramona has been no stranger to controversy over the years, and she recently experienced major backlash after a Vanity Fair article alleged that she used a racial slur during the production of her final season of RHONY that aired in 2020. Ramona claimed she “never” used the slur when asked by Vanity Fair. However, the controversy resulted in Ramona being pulled from BravoCon just days before the weekend-long convention took place in Las Vegas at the beginning of November.

Back in January, before she filmed RHUGT: RHONY Legacy, Ramona said in an interview she’s “never been happier” after her 13-season run on RHONY came to an end. ” I can control my own narrative and, you know, I’m happier now and actually I’m calmer,” she told the Daily Mail. “I don’t miss it at all. It was a great experience and I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

Kristen and Ramona are joined by fellow RHONY alums Luann de Lesseps, Kelly Bensimon, Dorinda Medley and Sonja Morgan on the new season of RHUGT. The first three episodes of the show premiere Thursday, December 14 on Peacock.