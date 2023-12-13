Hilary Duff Shows Off Baby Bump in Bed After Announcing Pregnancy with Baby No. 4

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Hilary Duff was glowing as she posted a snap showing her new baby bump on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, December 12. The former Disney Channel star, 36, sported a white tanktop as she relaxed in her bed, showing off her baby bump. She had a big smile on as she kicked back and showed that she was excited to finally show off her baby bump.

Alongside the photo, Hilary wrote that she’d been working to keep her new pregnancy a secret before finally dropping the news. “Been trying to hide this thing for a minute,” she quipped alongside the photo. Besides her recent baby bump photo, she also shared a few pics of her family and fun days out with her kids.

The former Lizzie McGuire star revealed that she was expecting her fourth child in a family Christmas card. In the group shot, she was seen cradling her stomach with a surprised expression as the rest of the family also looked surprised. “Buckle up, buttercups, we’re adding one more to this crazy bunch!” they wrote on the back of the card.

Hilary shares her oldest son Luca, 11, with her ex-husband Mike Comrie, who she was married to from 2010 to 2016. She also has two daughters Banks Violet, 5, and Mae James, 2, with her husband Matthew Koma, who she’s been married to since 2019. Matthew also posted one of the photos from the Christmas card on his Instagram. “Baby #4 loading…” he captioned the post.

The How I Met Your Father actress regularly posts adorable photos of her kids on her social media. Back in July, she posted a super cute photo of both of her daughters dressed up in matching dresses as they prepared to head off to school. Earlier in December, she shared some sweet photos of herself with the girls. She posed with a copy of her children’s book My Little Brave Girl. She revealed that she “got to read my books at their school today.”