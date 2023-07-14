Hilary Duff’s Daughters, 4 & 2, Twin In Matching Dresses In Adorable New Photo

Hilary Duff, 35, was all smiles as she posted a cute family selfie with her daughters Banks Violet, 4, and Mae James, 2, as well as her husband Matthew Koma, 36, on Instagram on Tuesday, July 11. The actress’s two girls were dressed in cute matching multi-colored dresses as they headed off to school! Both girls held lunchboxes as they went off, which was the first time that Mae was starting school!

Aside from the photo of the two sisters standing together, Hilary also posted a photo of one of her daughters giving her dad a kiss from her car seat. She also included a series of photos of Mae enjoying different school activities, like watering flowers, matching planets, and playing with blocks. “First few days at school for MJ,” she wrote. “She didn’t even turn back around.”

The Lizzie McGuire star also shared a selfie of the whole family. While the girls wore their matching dresses, Hilary rocked a gray David Bowie t-shirt and round sunglasses. Matthew sported a brown t-shirt, chain necklace, and yellow-shaded sunglasses.

Hilary and Matthew got married in 2019, a year after Banks was born, and they welcomed Mae two years later. The actress also has an older son Lucas, 11, from her marriage to her ex Mike Comrie. She was married to the former hockey player from 2010 to 2016.

Besides her daughters starting school, Hilary’s Hulu series How I Met Your Father just finished its second season on Tuesday, July 11. While fans are still waiting to find out if the series will get a third season, the latest season did reunite the actress with her Raise Your Voice co-star John Corbett, 19 years after the movie was originally released.

While HIMYF fans are waiting to find out if the series will get a third season, longtime Disney channel fans have long been yearning for a revival of Hilary’s classic show Lizzie McGuire. While a reboot was initially announced in 2019, it was scrapped the following year, but the star admitted that she was “optimistic” about fans getting to see what Lizzie’s been up to in a January appearance on WWHL.