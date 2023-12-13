Pregnant Bad Bhabie Reveals Sex of Her Baby in Eye-Catching New Marc Jacobs Campaign

Image Credit: Roger Askew/The Oxford Union/Shutterstock

Bhad Bhabie revealed that she’s expecting a baby girl in a cute photo revealing the sex of her child in a campaign for Marc Jacobs on Tuesday, December 12. The rapper, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, posted the photo on her Instagram. She included quite a few pink emojis (including hearts and bows) as she captioned the post, “ITS A GIRL.”

In the photo, Bhad Bhabie, 20, sat on top of a beat-up motorcycle. A cloud of pink smoke sat behind the chopper to indicate that she’s having a baby girl. On top of bike, the social media personality showed off her baby bump, as she sported a pair of purple pants, with a matching cut-out crop top. She looked back to see that she’s pregnant with a daughter in the campaign photo.

Danielle announced that she was pregnant in a selfie on Instagram, showing off her baby bump, on December 1. She posted a pair of selfies, showing her stomach through a white t-shirt, and it was later confirmed that the father of her child was Bhad Bhabie’s boyfriend Le Vaughn. With her announcement, the “VIBE CHECK” rapper deleted most of her photos, except for a photo with her beau, the pregnancy announcement, and now the Marc Jacobs campaign.

While Bhad Bhabie has had her fair share of projects over the years, she’s still perhaps best known for her viral moment on Dr. Phil in September 2016. Danielle was brought on the talk show by her mother to try to intervene in her behavior, and she went viral when she uttered the phrase, “Cash me outside, how ’bout that?” The clip instantly became a meme, with many people making reference to her and parodying the appearance.

Nearly a year after her appearance, Bhad Bhabie began her musical career, dropping the track “These Heaux.” Since then, she’s released a number of more tracks, including her debut album 15 in 2018. She also starred in a social media reality show about her life. Now, motherhood is the most exciting next chapter.