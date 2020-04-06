Bhad Bhabie completely transformed herself in a new set of videos, and fans aren’t happy with the makeover. People accused the 17-year-old rapper of ‘blackface,’ leading her to clap back.

Once again, many people are finding Bhad Bhabie’s latest beauty look problematic. This time, the 17-year-old rapper (real name Danielle Bregoli) had noticeably tanner skin and long, sleek black hair for a photo shoot, which she revealed in a set of videos shared to her Instagram on April 6. The beauty makeover edged on too extreme of a transformation for many people, given that Danielle — famous for being the “Cash Me Outside” girl on Dr. Phil — is Caucasian. “How is this not blackface?” one fan asked in the comments section, while another person wrote, “Umm I think that foundation is a little bit too dark on your face.”

Danielle has joined the list of celebrities who have tried out the very same beauty looks and hairstyles that oppressed communities have faced prejudice over in the past. “She needs to quit culturally appropriating. It’s rough. I’m not the only one with this opinion,” another person commented, while a fourth confused Instagram user wrote, “When did she become a whole other race.” There were also fans who defended Danielle’s makeover, giving the controversial star the benefit of the doubt by assuming she used self-tanner or a filter.

It didn’t take long for Danielle to respond to the backlash, especially after seeing her name trend on Twitter. “Millions of people sick , thousands dying every day and y’all worried about me getting make up done for a photoshoot? I’m usually the wild one but y’all need to chill and focus on what’s important right now,” the teen wrote on her Instagram Story, referring to the coronavirus pandemic that has taken the lives of more than 10,000 people in the U.S. as of April 6.

Danielle’s clapback echoed the same sentiments she shared after being slammed for wearing box braids in Dec. 2019. “To all the black females that are saying my hair ain’t meant for box Braids guess the f–k what y’all hair ain’t meant to be straight but y’all glue whole wigs on to your heads and sew Brazilian/Indian/Peruvian hair which is anything like your natural hair texture at all and I don’t say a god damn thing neither do the other cultures that you get the hair from,” she vented on her Instagram Story at the time.

The rant wasn’t over — she continued, “And on top of that I’m not one of the ppl who has ever made fun of or said anything bad about girls with box braids or any type of braids. I completely agree that would b out of line and culture appropriation if I was trashing black girls for wearing braids hen getting them but that’s not the situation at all so leave me tf alone or imma start getting real disrespectful.”