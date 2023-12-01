Bhad Bhabie Announces 1st Pregnancy in New Photos Revealing Her Baby Bump

Image Credit: Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Bhad Bhabie is going to be a mom! The rapper and social media personality, 20, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, shared two mirror selfies showing off her growing baby bump via Instagram, confirming that she is pregnant with her first child.

Though she didn’t include a caption in the post, the Florida native snapped two pictures of herself posing in front of a mirror, wearing a white T-shirt and sweat pants.

Just one day prior, the “I Got It” artist fueled pregnancy rumors when she was reportedly spotted walking around Beverly Hills on November 30. According to a report published by XXL Magazine, she was enjoying dinner with her boyfriend, Le Vaughn, at Porta Via. A video showed Bhad Bhabie walking out of the venue wearing a black shirt, covering her baby bump.

Bhad Bhabie deleted most of her previous Instagram posts. However, she recently revealed how much money she made from her OnlyFans account in 2021. According to the outlet, the “These Heaux” rapper shared a screenshot of her monthly income to her Instagram Stories earlier this month. The document she shared revealed that she earned more than $38 million in less than a year.

The media personality launched her OnlyFans page when she turned 18. She reportedly earned $1 million during the first six hours after signing up on the site.

The young star first became famous when she appeared on Dr. Phil in 2016 and coined the popular phrase “Cash me outside, how ’bout that?” She and her mother, Barbara Ann, had appeared on the show at the time to discuss her bad behavior. Though she was just 13 at the time, the audience learned that she was known to steal and threaten others, even stealing one of the show’s crew member’s cars while they filmed the episode.

One year later, she released her hit single “These Heaux,” which earned her a spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart — the youngest female rapper to have appeared on the chart.

Story is developing ….