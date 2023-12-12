‘The Masked Singer’ Holiday Special: Cow Belts Out a Christmas Classic

The Masked Singer is feeling festive this holiday season! In this exclusive preview of the show’s Holiday Sing-Along special, airing December 12, the Cow takes the stage to perform Stevie Wonder’s “What Christmas Means to Me.” The Cow, standing on top of a sleigh, shows off incredible vocals during the holiday-themed performance.

The 2-hour special episode will also feature performances of holiday songs from Sea Queen, Gazelle, Hawk, and Donut. The Masked Singer will be looking back at the best moments from the milestone 10th season throughout the special. The Masked Singer alumni will be joining in on the holiday fun along with Nick Cannon, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, and Nicole Scherzinger.

The Cow has been one of season 10’s shining stars. The masked celebrity has wowed with performances of Justin Timberlake’s “Cry Me a River,” Bruno Mars’ “Treasure,” and more. The judges have guessed artists like Mario, Ne-Yo, Jason Derulo, and Taye Diggs so far.

The Cow’s identity has yet to be revealed, and we’re headed into the final two episodes of The Masked Singer season 10. The Cow will be competing in the highly-anticipated season 10 finale. The December 13 episode will feature the Group C Finals. The finalists will perform songs from key moments in their lives.

Donut, Anteater, and Candleabra will be taking the stage during the episode. Two celebrities out of this bunch will be unmasked at the end of the night, leaving only one to move on to the season 10 finale. This season has included jaw-dropping reveals like Ginuwine as Husky, Luann de Lesseps as Hibiscus, Tom Sandoval as Diver, and more.

The Masked Singer season 10 finale is set to air on December 20. Who will win the Golden Mask trophy when it’s all said and done? The memorable 2-hour finale event is going to be one for the ages. The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays on FOX.