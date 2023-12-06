The Masked Singer’s Husky Is Revealed: Why the Singer Turned Down the Show ‘At First’

Image Credit: FOX

Pony up because the Husky has been unmasked! Husky’s identity was revealed during the December 6 episode of The Masked Singer. Ginuwine, best known for his song “Pony,” was the first celebrity of “I Wanna Rock” Night to be revealed, followed by Sebastian Bach as Tiki. Hollywood Life spoke exclusively with Ginuwine, 53, about hitting the stage as the Husky.

“At first I said no [to the show] because that’s just not my thing to do stuff like that,” Ginuwine said. “But after a while, I asked a couple people what they thought about it and, of course, I actually watched the show. I’m definitely a fan of the show. But I don’t even watch my own movies. It’s just a weird thing. It just was like, you know, come out of your comfort zone. Try something new. And so I did.”

Ginuwine, whose real name is Elgin Baylor Lumpkin, dazzled the panelists with his previous performances of hits by Elton John and Rick James. For “I Wanna Rock” Night, the singer jammed out to “Always” by Bon Jovi. Robin Thicke guessed Ginuwine’s identity correctly before the big reveal.

For the singer, the furry and very bulky Husky costume was the biggest challenge of The Masked Singer. “That was one of the journeys that I had to conquer and overcome because it was very heavy, but I thought that it was really, really built,” he said. “It was really nice, but it was very, very heavy and very hot. So I had to maneuver through those obstacles.”

He added, “The show didn’t challenge me too much as an artist or performer. The challenging part was just the suit. Once the lights and people came on I would do what I do every weekend.”

Performing in a massive Husky costume was no simple feat. “I just had to get used to it,” the “So Anxious” singer said. “Anything that I try, I try to see it through. I don’t like to get beat. I just manned up and took it and did what I had to do to get through as far as I could get.” The Masked Singer season 10 airs Wednesdays on FOX.