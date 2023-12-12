Kate Beckinsale Slams Fan for Commenting on Her New Blonde Hair: ‘Tell Your Mum She Did a Bad Job’

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Kathy Hilton‘s annual holiday party was filled with many A-listers, including Kate Beckinsale, 50! Following the festive celebration, the starlet took to Instagram on December 12 to share a carousel of photos alongside Paris and Nicky Hilton. In the comments, many of Kate’s 5.6 million followers reacted to her new blonde makeover and the 50-year-old even clapped back at one of her haters for calling the new hairstyle a “shame.”

The online hater questioned Kate’s decision to transition from brunette to platinum blonde with a bold comment. “Why such a color? I thought the original was better – a shame,” they penned. Kate fired back with a lengthy reaction and told the hater that their mother did a “bad job” in raising them. “Because sometimes one fancies a change and is not too bothered about what [fan username] think [sic] about it, given we clearly do not share the same aesthetic, nor do we know each other,” she began in the reply.

“Is it nice not to have people coming up to you in person or online and saying they don’t think your orange puffer jacket flutters [sic] you? I expect it wouldn’t occur to you that they might, because you have the expectation that people have manners and if your appearance doesn’t please them that they likely wouldn’t say so,” Kate went on to add. “And that they have better things to do. But you feel free to. Why? Were you brought up to think your unwarranted opinion is the most important factor in any situation? If so, tell your mum she did a bad job.”

The mother-of-one‘s latest clapback comes less than one week after she made her debut as a blonde. Kate stepped out on the town on December 6 for the Roger Vivier holiday dinner in Los Angeles and sizzled in a bright-red pantsuit. She took to Instagram at the time to share new photos of her look and received many compliments from fans. “Looking good,” RHOBH alum Lisa Rinna penned, meanwhile Ramona Agruma added, “Omg! Blonde looks so good on you.” Prior to going blonde, Kate rocked a rooted light-brunette balayage.

Kate also dazzled in a winter white long sleeve minidress for The Hollywood Reporter‘s Women In Entertainment Breakfast Gala on December 8. She shared photos of her look on social media and received many more notes of admiration from her fans. Kate accessorized her ensemble with several cocktail rings, a pink lip, heart-shaped sunglasses, and sky-high bedazzled heels. One admirer went as far as to say, “From one woman to another. You look incredible.”