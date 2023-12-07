Kate Beckinsale Looks Unrecognizable With Platinum Blonde Hair Transformation in Back-to-Back Red Carpet Appearances

Image Credit: Kaitlin Saragusa/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Kate Beckinsale was a vision in platinum blonde as she stepped out in dual red-carpet appearances rocking a completely new look! In photos you can see here, the Underworld stunner, 50, arrived at the Roger Vivier holiday dinner in Los Angeles on Wednesday, December 6, absolutely slaying a plunging, scarlet red suit with wide-leg pants and gold jewelry. She opted to go shirt-free, pairing the look instead with a sexy, scalloped bra underneath. She finished off the outstanding ensemble with sky-high platform heels and a matching clutch. But the most remarkable part of the look was the new platinum blonde bob, styled in soft waves and giving the mom of one a whole new look!

Kate wasn’t done showing off the unexpected makeover on Wednesday, though. The newly blonde bombshell again appeared in the sexy blonde bob on Thursday, December 7, at the Hollywood Reporter’s Annual Women in Entertainment Gala in Beverly Hills. At the second appearance, she again styled her newly blonde hair in beachy waves, but she traded the cherry red suit for a soft, snowy white mini dress paired with sparkling platform heels, glittering rings, and a flirty pink makeup palette.

Blonde, brunette, or anything in between, Kate’s gorgeous looks have never been a problem in her massive career as an actress. But apparently, her equally impressive intelligence has been a hinderance — she claims she has an IQ of 152, and that it hasn’t helped her along.

“Every single doctor, every single person I’ve ever come across has said, ‘You’d be so much happier if you were 30 percent less smart,’” she told Howard Stern in a 2021 interview. “It’s no good to me, though,” she explained. “It’s really not helpful to me in my career. I just think it might have been a handicap actually.”

Her red-carpet genius, on the other hand, has certainly kept her in the public eye.