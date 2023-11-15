Kate Beckinsale Slays in Tiny Sequin Short Shorts & Sheer Tights for Queen Concert

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Kate Beckinsale is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did at a Queen concert. The 50-year-old put her toned legs on full display in a pair of silver sequin hot shorts and sheer tights. Kate’s high-waisted sequin shorts were more like underwear than shorts and featured differently shaped metal sequins.

Tucked into her shorts, Kate donned a skintight black latex halter-neck bodysuit and she styled the outfit with a pair of sheer black tights. As for her accessories, Kate wore a pair of knee-high black leather combat boots, dangling diamond earrings, and a pilot’s hat. As for her glam, Kate had her blonde hair slicked back into a voluminous, curly ponytail while a sultry smokey eye and glossy nude lip tied her look together.

If there’s one thing for sure about Kate, it is that she loves rocking short shorts, and aside from this look, she recently wore a pair of short distressed denim shorts with a crop top and fur jacket. In the photos, Kate rocked a pair of dark gray Alina The Brand denim short-shorts that had a distressed hem and were extremely short on the sides of her thighs. She styled the pair of mid-rise shorts with a thick black and silver grommet belt around her tiny waist and a loose, long-sleeve tan crop top.

On top of her shirt, she rocked a black fur jacket from the same brand as her shorts. She topped her look off with a pair of sky-high black leather lace-up platform boots that put her toned legs on full display, layered necklaces, dangling cross earrings, and a pair of heart-shaped sunglasses.

Another photo in the slideshow pictured Kate rocking the jacket, but this time it was white fur. She styled the jacket with yet another pair of daisy dukes but these were a light blue acid was styled with a thick crystal belt. She swapped out her sunglasses for a new pair of oversized, white heart-shaped glasses and rocked a pair of chunky black leather strappy knee-high boots with a massive platform heel.