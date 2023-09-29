Kate Beckinsale Shows off Long Legs in a Body Suit & Sheer Veil at LA Event

Image Credit: Fati Sadou/ABACAPRESS.COM/Shutterstock

If there’s one thing for sure about Kate Beckinsale, it is that she loves a sheer ensemble and she proved that at the Zodiac Ball in Los Angeles on September 28. The 50-year-old looked incredible when she rocked a plunging, strapless gold bodysuit that put her long, toned legs on display.

Kate’s sheer lace nude bodysuit featured a low-cut plunging neckline that revealed ample cleavage and she styled it with a massive hat that had a long, sheer white veil attached. The veil cascaded around Kate and featured gold lace applique on it and she topped her look off with sky-high, metallic gold platform heels.

Kate has been on a roll with her sexy outfits lately and just yesterday she showed off her figure in a tiny black bikini with blue flowers on it. In the Instagram post, Kate put her rock-hard abs and toned legs on full display in a black ruffled bikini that featured a plunging, ruffle halter neck bandeau top with a big blue flower in the center of her chest.

She styled the top with a pair of matching low-rise bottoms that had blue flowers on both sides of her hips. Kate topped her look off with a black choker and a pair of sky-high black leather ankle-strap heels. As for her glam, her light brown highlighted hair was down in her go-to voluminous blowout, while subtle but gorgeous makeup tied her look together.

Aside from these stunning looks, Kate recently looked gorgeous in a pair of short distressed denim shorts with a crop top and fur jacket. Kate posted a slideshow of photos wearing dark gray Alina The Brand denim shorts that had a distressed hem and were extremely short on the sides of her thighs.

Kate styled the pair of mid-rise shorts with a thick black and silver grommet belt around her tiny waist and a loose, long-sleeve tan crop top. On top of her shirt, she rocked a black fur jacket from the same brand as her shorts. She topped her look off with a pair of sky-high black leather lace-up platform boots that put her toned legs on full display, layered necklaces, dangling cross earrings, and a pair of heart-shaped sunglasses.