Kate Beckinsale Slays in Completely Sheer Floral Dress in Sexy New Video

If there’s one thing for sure about Kate Beckinsale, it is that she loves rocking sexy outfits and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram story. The 50-year-old posted a video of her and a friend dancing around while Kate wore a see-through sequin dress.
In the video, Kate put her incredibly toned figure on full display in a fitted silver midi dress that was entirely see-through. Beneath the dress, Kate wore a mint green thong that showed off her behind, and she opted out of a bra, revealing her bare chest. The entire mesh dress was covered in pretty, metallic silver floral applique while the neckline featured a silver floral choker necklace. She accessorized her sultry look with a pair of sky-high, clear PVC platform heels, and a slicked-back, wavy ponytail.
Kate has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from this sheer look, she recently attended the amfAR gala when she wore a see-through black and gold Georges Chakra Fall 2023 Couture ensemble. For the event, Kate wore a plunging gold sequin bodysuit with a long black sheer cape on top that was fastened at the neck with a metallic gold choker. She put her toned legs on display in this outfit which had a hip-high slit on the side of the skirt and massive gold fringe details on the sleeves and hem of the frock. She tied her look together with a pair of high Pleaser 8 Heel and 4 Pf Ankle Strap Sandals and Chopard jewels.
Aside from these sexy outfits, Kate recently shared a slideshow of videos of her and some friends dancing on stage while wearing a pair of super short sequin shorts. In the videos, Kate wore a pair of skintight black, high-waisted sequin short shorts with a loose cropped black shirt. She topped her look off with a pair of lace-up knee-high black leather boots and a fun ponytail.