Kate Beckinsale Rocks Sequin Shorts As She Dances Onstage For 80s Night: Video

If there’s one thing for sure about Kate Beckinsale, it is that she always looks fabulous and she proved that in her latest Instagram post. The 50-year-old posted a slideshow of videos of her and some friends dancing on stage while wearing a pair of super short sequin shorts.

Kate shared the post with the caption, “Thank you, @fasttimesband for the most fun 80’s night .. see them at the @thewhiskyagogo every Monday. Can’t guarantee we will be dancing onstage every time but can’t guarantee we won’t either.” In the videos, Kate wore a pair of skintight black, high-waisted sequin short shorts with a loose cropped black shirt. She topped her look off with a pair of lace-up knee-high black leather boots and a fun ponytail.

Kate just turned 50 years old on July 26, and she has been on a roll with her outfits lately. Aside from this sexy look, she rang in her birthday with an even sexier outfit – a Playboy bunny ensemble. Kate wore a skintight black sequin bodysuit that showed off ample cleavage, opting for sparkles once again.

In the photos, Kate wore the halter-neck bodysuit with ripped-up fishnet tights, a long black bunny ear headband, a bowtie around her neck, and massively high silver and black platform heels. She posed alongside two friends, one of which was also dressed as a Playboy bunny in a hot pink sequin bodysuit. Kate posted the slideshow of photos with the caption, “Happy bunny birthday, my birthday twin @olivergliese.”

Not only did we love Kate’s bunny outfit, but she had a party for her birthday when she looked incredible in a two-piece pink outfit. For her party, Kate wore a pair of pink argyle Area Crystal Embellished Knitted Shorts that were more like underwear than bottoms, and she styled it with the matching Area Crystal Embellished Cardigan that had a low-cut neckline which she styled with a pink leather body belt.