Kate Beckinsale Shows Off Incredible Figure in Tiny Black Bikini: Photos

Image Credit: SIMONE COMI/ipa-agency.net/Shutterstock

If there’s one thing for sure about Kate Beckinsale, it is that she is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit on social media. That’s exactly what the 50-year-old did in her latest Instagram post when she wore a black bikini with little blue flowers on it.

In the photos, captioned, “Went on holiday for a day. Came home,” Kate put her rockhard abs and toned legs on full display in a black ruffled bikini. The two-piece featured a plunging, ruffle halterneck bandeau top with a big blue flower in the center of her chest styled with a pair of matching low-rise bottoms that had blue flowers on both sides of her hips. She topped her look off with a black choker and a pair of sky-high black leather ankle-strap heels. As for her glam, her light brown highlighted hair was down in her go-to voluminous blowout, while subtle but gorgeous makeup tied her look together.

This is the second time this week Kate put her toned legs on full display and just yesterday she looked stunning in a pair of short distressed denim shorts with a crop top and fur jacket. Kate posted a slideshow of photos wearing dark gray Alina The Brand denim shorts that had a distressed hem and were extremely short on the sides of her thighs.

Kate styled the pair of mid-rise shorts with a thick black and silver grommet belt around her tiny waist and a loose, long-sleeve tan crop top. On top of her shirt, she rocked a black fur jacket from the same brand as her shorts. She topped her look off with a pair of sky-high black leather lace-up platform boots that put her toned legs on full display, layered necklaces, dangling cross earrings, and a pair of heart-shaped sunglasses.